Lehner will defend the cage Sunday against the Canucks.

Lehner posted a spectacular performance in Saturday's contests against the Maple Leafs, allowing just one goal on 44 shots en route to the team's 3-1 victory. As a result, coach Dan Bylsma will look his direction again Sunday against the Canucks. He will face Jacob Markstrom and a Vancouver club that's lost five of its last six games entering the contest, giving Lehner a decent shot at another win.