Sabres' Robin Lehner: Defending net Sunday
Lehner will defend the cage Sunday against the Canucks.
Lehner posted a spectacular performance in Saturday's contests against the Maple Leafs, allowing just one goal on 44 shots en route to the team's 3-1 victory. As a result, coach Dan Bylsma will look his direction again Sunday against the Canucks. He will face Jacob Markstrom and a Vancouver club that's lost five of its last six games entering the contest, giving Lehner a decent shot at another win.
More News
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Makes 43 saves in victory over Maple Leafs•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Starting Saturday in Toronto•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Under heavy fire in loss to Ducks•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Gets start against Anaheim•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Stands tall with 37 saves in tough-luck loss•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Starting in goal Monday•