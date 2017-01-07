Sabres' Robin Lehner: Designated as Saturday's home starter
Lehner was tabbed as Saturday afternoon's home starter versus the Jets, John Vogl of The Buffalo News reports.
The imposing netminder has only faced Winnipeg's team twice in his career, though he's fared well against the Jets, winning both of those contests to complement a .969 save mark. An element working in Lehner's favor is the fact that the Jets are currently operating with the NHL's worst faceoff rate (47.3 percent). Still, there are 12 games on Saturday's slate, so don't be afraid to explore alternatives if Lehner doesn't tickle your fancy.
More News
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Expected to carry heavier workload•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Makes 25 saves in loss•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Ready for Saturday's matinee•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Stops 34 in loss•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Designated as Thursday's home starter•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Misses practice Wednesday•