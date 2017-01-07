Lehner was tabbed as Saturday afternoon's home starter versus the Jets, John Vogl of The Buffalo News reports.

The imposing netminder has only faced Winnipeg's team twice in his career, though he's fared well against the Jets, winning both of those contests to complement a .969 save mark. An element working in Lehner's favor is the fact that the Jets are currently operating with the NHL's worst faceoff rate (47.3 percent). Still, there are 12 games on Saturday's slate, so don't be afraid to explore alternatives if Lehner doesn't tickle your fancy.