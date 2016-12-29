Sabres' Robin Lehner: Designated as Thursday's home starter
Lehner (neck) will start in goal Thursday night versus the visiting Bruins, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
There had been some question as to whether Lehner would be fit to play in the contest, as a stick caught him on the neck in Tuesday's eventual win over the Red Wings, and he missed practice the following day. Apparently none the worse for wear, the big backstop will square off against a Boston club that has lost its last two games, ranks 25th in the league at 2.32 goals per game, and runs a weak power play.
