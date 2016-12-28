Lehner saved 40 of 43 shots during Tuesday's 4-3 win against the Red Wings.

Lehner has been far from lockdown in December, allowing three goals in five separate starts. The netminder has just three wins this month, but he has surpassed 30 saves in seven of eight appearances. He's facing a ton of fire, but the 25-year-old is also not getting consistent offensive support.

