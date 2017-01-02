The Sabres aren't playing any back-to-backs until Jan. 12, so Lehner will handle most of the work until then, The Buffalo News reports.

Head coach Dan Bylsma said he'll give "something a little greater" to Lehner than the usual 60/40 split some coaches use. Lehner has appeared in 72 percent of Buffalo's games, starting in 26 of 36 games so far this season, and unless otherwise noted will start the next four games against the Rangers, Blackhawks, Jets and Flyers. Despite allowing three goals in each of his past three starts, two of which were losses, Lehner still sports a very good .921 save percentage on the season and gives the Sabres a better chance of winning than Anders Nilsson. Lehner's workload is something to watch -- even after a summer of dieting and weight loss, his career high is 36 appearances, so it remains to be seen how he will fare with a heavy workload as the season progresses. Lehner is usually worth starting in standard fantasy formats but often doesn't get enough goal support.