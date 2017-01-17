Lehner will start in the blue paint Tuesday as the road starter versus the Maple Leafs, Bill Hoppe of NHL.com reports.

Lehner fared admirably in his last start against the Buds on Nov. 3, halting 27 of 29 shots, but the Sabres only managed one goal in that loss for the burly Swede. Toronto ranks eighth in the league in high-danger scoring chances; 51.2 percent of its chances are close to the cage, so Lehner could be sprawling in this one.