Sabres' Robin Lehner: Gets first shutout of season
Lehner made 37 saves Saturday to earn his first shutout of the season in a 4-0 victory over the Senators.
Lehner was no-doubt stoked to rub the shutout in his former team's snout -- he is an emotional guy after all. Lehner has upped his game in 2017 and has gone 5-1-1 in his last eight starts. His overall record (13-13-6) doesn't impress. But Lehner did enter the game with a .920 save percentage, which is top-15 in the NHL. His value depends on your fantasy needs.
