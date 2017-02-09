Sabres' Robin Lehner: Gets start against Anaheim
Lehner will be the starting netminder for Thursday's tilt with Anaheim, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
In Lehner's last six contests, he has gone 3-2-1 with a 2.46 GAA and .935 save percentage, while seeing 38.7 shots per game. Some goalies tend to thrive when they are facing a near-constant stream of rubber, and Lehner seems to fit this mold. Lucky for him, the Sabres allow more shots per game than anyone in the league and his Thursday opponents are 22nd in scoring, with 2.55 goals per game.
