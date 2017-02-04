Lehner will start between the pipes in Saturday's home game against the Senators, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Lehner was sharp in his last start Thursday against the Rangers, turning aside 42 of the 44 shots he faced, but ultimately didn't get enough goal support from his teammates to pick up his 13th victory of the campaign. The Swedish backstop will look to get back in the win column in a tough home matchup with a Senators team that's averaging 2.86 goals per game on the road this season, eighth in the NHL.