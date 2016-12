Lehner will guard the goal in Tuesday's road game against the Panthers, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Lehner stood tall in his last outing, stopping 33 of 35 shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Islanders. The Swedish goaltender will look to pick up his eighth win of the season in a favorable matchup with a Panthers team that's only averaging 2.34 goals per game this season, 24th in the NHL.