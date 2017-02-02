Lehner will tend the nets Thursday against the Rangers.

Lehner allowed five goals on 30 shots in Tuesday's loss against Montreal, but as the Sabres' undisputed No. 1 will get the start against a very tough Rangers squad. Prior to his loss against Montreal, Lehner rattled off two straight wins, and now has a 12-13-5 record with a 2.64 GAA and a .918 save percentage. Those are good numbers, but he also hasn't been particularly reliable. Over his past five starts, he's had two games with a save percentage of at least .947, and then three games with save percentages ranging from .813 to .897. Fantasy owners should proceed with caution if they are thinking about starting Lehner against a team that is second in the Eastern Conference in goals scored.