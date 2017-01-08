Lehner made 32 saves and picked up the win in Saturday's 4-3 victory over the Sabres. He also picked up a minor penalty in a dust-up with Dustin Byfuglien at the end of the third period.

Lehner, who did offseason MMA training, got into it with Big Buff when the whistle blew to end the game. A melee broke out, resulting in 22 minutes of penalties. This was Lehner's ninth win and his record is an unremarkable 9-12-5. But his 2.51 GAA and .921 save percentage heading into the game are certainly respectable.

