Sabres' Robin Lehner: Gets win, tries to drop gloves in dust-up
Lehner made 32 saves and picked up the win in Saturday's 4-3 victory over the Sabres. He also picked up a minor penalty in a dust-up with Dustin Byfuglien at the end of the third period.
Lehner, who did offseason MMA training, got into it with Big Buff when the whistle blew to end the game. A melee broke out, resulting in 22 minutes of penalties. This was Lehner's ninth win and his record is an unremarkable 9-12-5. But his 2.51 GAA and .921 save percentage heading into the game are certainly respectable.
More News
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Designated as Saturday's home starter•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Expected to carry heavier workload•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Makes 25 saves in loss•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Ready for Saturday's matinee•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Stops 34 in loss•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Designated as Thursday's home starter•