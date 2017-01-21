Lehner will be tending the goal Saturday against the Canadiens, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Lehner got pulled in his last start after allowing three goals on 16 shots, and in five of his last six starts he's allowed exactly three goals. Montreal has had one of the more prolific offenses in the league, and they recently got Alex Galchenyuk back from injury, so Lehner will be hard pressed to make this the game where he turns things around.