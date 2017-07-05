Lehner decided to file for salary arbitration on Wednesday, John Vogl of The Buffalo News reports.

According to new general manager Jason Botterill, the Sabres still would like to get Lehner signed to a long-term deal prior to the arbitration hearing. The 25-year-old will head into the 2017-18 campaign as the presumptive No. 1, but he'll likely be on a short leash with Chad Johnson waiting in the wings. If Buffalo is going to find success in the Jack Eichel era, it will need to find solid production between the pipes -- something that has been lacking since Ryan Miller was traded away during the 2013-14 season.