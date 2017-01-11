Lehner (illness) did not accompany his teammates as they prepare for road games in Tampa Bay (Thursday) and Carolina (Friday).

While Lehner remains off injured reserve, this news essentially means that his next chance to return for a game will not come until Monday, when the Sabres play host to the Stars. Linus Ullmark has been called up from the minors as a candidate to draw into one of those upcoming games of the back-to-back set, though he has yet to make his season debut and is seemingly more than a stone's throw away from Anders Nilsson on the depth chart.