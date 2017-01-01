Lehner made 25 saves in a 3-1 loss to the Bruins on Saturday.

Lehner entered Saturday's game with a sharp 2.49 GAA and .922 save percentage. His won-loss record isn't great at just 8-12-5, in large part because of the shortcomings of the squad that skates in front of him. But Lehner's talent is solid, so he will deliver sneaky value once his mates start improving their penalty kill and suppressing a few more shots. Sadly, there isn't a sign of that in the near future, so activation beware.