Lehner turned away 42 of 44 shots by the Rangers on Thursday, but that 44th was Chris Kreider's overtime winner.

He showed great courage under fire despite the Rangers bombarding him with shots throughout this game, which featured a terrific Swedish goalie duel between Lehner and Henrik Lundqvist amid big shot totals for both sides. Lehner ultimately came up short, but this was still one of his finest outings of the year; the 42 saves were a season high.