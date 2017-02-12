Lehner allowed just one goal on 44 shots in a 3-1 victory over the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Toronto peppered the Buffalo netminder for at least 13 shots in each period. In the final stanza, the Maple Leafs outshot the Sabres 18-4, but Lehner still only cracked once while shorthanded in the second period. The stellar performance improved his save percentage to .957 in his past five games. Lehner might only be 14-15-6 with a 2.52 GAA this season, but his .925 save percentage, which ranks sixth in the NHL, makes him very fantasy relevant.