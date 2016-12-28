Lehner was absent from practice Wednesday after taking a stick to the neck in Tuesday's matchup with Detroit, John Vogl of the Buffalo News reports.

Although he was able to finish the game against the Red Wings, Lehner's status for the Sabres' next outing (Thursday versus Boston) is up in the air. However, Buffalo has yet to recall another netminder, which bodes well for the 25-year-old's availability. If Lehner is unable to suit up or just needs a night on the bench, backup Anders Nilsson would step in.