Sabres' Robin Lehner: Not good enough in loss to Vancouver
Lehner stopped 27 of 31 shots in Sunday's loss to the Canucks.
Lehner had a decent game, but it wasn't good enough, as he picked up his third loss in four games. The 25-year-old has played well this season, posting a 14-16-6 record with a .923 save percentage. Wins are hard to come by on BUffalo, but he sees the crease often and will deliver strong rate stats. Lehner's fantasy value is negatively impacted by the team that surrounds him, but he's played well enough to warrant a look in most fantasy leagues.
