Sabres' Robin Lehner: Out sick Tuesday
Lehner will not be available for Tuesday's game against the Flyers since he has come down with the flu.
In his last start Saturday, Lehner's emotions ran high -- he swatted away 32 of 35 shots from the Jets, and even tussled with Jets defenseman Dustin Byfuglien. With the imposing backstop unavailable for this next contest -- he should be considered day-to-day -- the Sabres will start Anders Nilsson.
