Lehner will not be available for Tuesday's game against the Flyers since he has come down with the flu.

In his last start Saturday, Lehner's emotions ran high -- he swatted away 32 of 35 shots from the Jets, and even tussled with Jets defenseman Dustin Byfuglien. With the imposing backstop unavailable for this next contest -- he should be considered day-to-day -- the Sabres will start Anders Nilsson.