Lehner will be between the pipes against the Canadiens on Tuesday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Lehner's last trip to Montreal resulted in a 3-2 win in which he made 36 of a possible 38 saves. The netminder will be hoping to repeat that performance, but could face a difficult matchup with the Canadiens starting to get healthy. Victories in four of his last five outings, the 25-year-old may be getting his season back on track after a rough start to the year saw him post a 8-12-5 record prior to this recent run of form.