Lehner has been designated as Saturday afternoon's road starter against the Bruins.

Lehner suffered his 11th regulation loss at the hands (paws?) of the Bruins on Thursday, dropping that one at home upon allowing three goals on 37 shots. The obvious problem for Lehner is that his allied skaters are allowing close to 33 shots per game on average, and only two teams are worse in that area. Plus, the penalty kill is the league's worst. The seventh-year tender could always surprise, but before you go and plug him into daily lineups, we suggest scoping out the many alternatives for the 11-game slate.