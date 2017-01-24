Sabres' Robin Lehner: Ready to face Preds
Lehner was designated as Tuesday's road starter versus the Predators, Paul Hamilton of WGR 550 reports.
The burly Swede may stop pucks for one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference, but he seemingly does his best given the circumstances. Case in point: he's allowed three or fewer goals in 11 straight outings, and even when things go awry -- such was the case last Tuesday when Lehner surrendered three goals on 16 shots from the Maple Leafs before getting the ol' heave-ho from the bench boss -- coach Dan Blysma has been known to replace him before things get completely out of control. Nashville ranks seventh in the league by means of averaging 31 shots per game, so Lehner will need to come in confident and not get too worked up if he lets up early -- that's how he got into trouble in that start against the Buds.
