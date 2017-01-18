Lehner was pulled Tuesday after allowing three goals on 16 shots in an eventual 4-3 loss to the Leafs.

Staked to a 2-0 lead at the first intermission, Lehner was bombarded for three goals over the first half of the second frame before getting yanked. Nonetheless, he actually avoided being credited with the loss despite Anders Nilsson (15 saves on 16 shots) outplaying him in relief. Thanks to that and an illness, Lehner remains undefeated in his three 2017 appearances thus far. Still, wins have been hard to come by for the young Swede despite his typically solid rate stats.