Lehner (illness) was back at practice Sunday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Lehner was unavailable both Thursday and Friday due to the illness, but appears ready to go ahead of Monday's contest against the Stars. Expect the 25-year-old to be ready for the call if necessary moving forward., and given that the Sabres got shelled the last two games with Anders Nilsson in goal, we'd think Lehner will be the one getting the tap on the pads Monday.