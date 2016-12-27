Lehner will start in goal Tuesday night against host Detroit, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

The Sabres are currently in last place in the Atlantic Division, but the Winged Wheel is just two points ahead of Buffalo in the standings. Despite a poor record of 7-10-5, Lehner has managed a respectable .921 save percentage in 23 games this season, and makes for a decent streaming option against a team that's working with the league's worst power play. However, he'll need to bring his 'A game' with news that Sabres forward Ryan O'Reilly will be out indefinitely after undergoing an appendectomy over the holidays.