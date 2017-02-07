Lehner saved 37 of 39 shots during Monday's loss to New Jersey.

Both goals were with the man advantage, and Lehner has now saved 116 of 120 shots (.966 save percentage) through his past three starts and recorded just a single win. The 25-year-old goalie is also now up to a rock-solid .924 save percentage since joining Buffalo last year. While he's a better own in keeper/dynasty settings than yearly formats, Lehner is currently providing a respectable fantasy return with the team in front of him the biggest downer on his virtual value.