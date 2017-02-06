Lehner will man the crease Monday against the Devils, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Lehner posted his first shutout of the season in his last start, posting back-to-back solid performances between the pipes against the Rangers and Senators. Next up is a New Jersey team that struggles to consistently find the back of the net, giving him a decent shot at a third straight good performance.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola