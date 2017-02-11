Sabres' Robin Lehner: Starting Saturday in Toronto
Lehner will start between the pipes in Saturday's road game against the Maple Leafs, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Lehner has been sharp of late, registering a 1.99 GAA and an impressive .951 save percentage over his last four starts, but he's compiled a disappointing 1-2-1 record over that span due to a lack of goal support. The Swedish netminder will look to pick up his 14th win of the campaign in a tough matchup with a Maple Leafs team that's averaging 3.08 goals per game this season, sixth in the NHL.
