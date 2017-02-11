Lehner will start between the pipes in Saturday's road game against the Maple Leafs, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Lehner has been sharp of late, registering a 1.99 GAA and an impressive .951 save percentage over his last four starts, but he's compiled a disappointing 1-2-1 record over that span due to a lack of goal support. The Swedish netminder will look to pick up his 14th win of the campaign in a tough matchup with a Maple Leafs team that's averaging 3.08 goals per game this season, sixth in the NHL.