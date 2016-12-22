Lehner will get the start against Carolina on Thursday.

Lehner made 36 saves in his previous start against the Panthers in a 4-3 shootout loss, but he sports a solid .921 save percentage so far this season. He's still below .500 with a 7-9-5 record, but Lehner has otherwise been quite good, continuing where he left off last year. The Hurricanes' offense is underrated, but their defense hasn't been very good either, so even if Lehner and the Sabres get the win, it could be a high-scoring affair. With 10 games on the NHL slate Thursday, there may be better options out there.