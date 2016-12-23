Lehner stopped 31 of 33 Hurricanes shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss.

Lehner has been called upon for at least 30 saves in four straight appearances, but has only two wins in that span to show for his efforts. Hurricanes counterpart Cam Ward only faced 23 shots in this one, illustrating Buffalo's frequent inability to keep up with the opposition. While the 25-year-old Swede will continue to stay busy, don't expect him to win many games for the skidding Sabres.