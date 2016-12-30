Lehner (neck) stopped 34 of 37 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to Boston.

Lehner didn't miss any action after taking a stick to the neck in his last appearance Tuesday. He has won just eight of his 25 starts for a Sabres team that has scored the fewest goals per game in the Eastern Conference. Things don't get any easier with road games against these same Bruins, the Rangers and the Blackhawks coming up next.