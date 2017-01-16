Lehner will get the starting nod against the Stars on Monday.

Lehner was out of the lineup for Buffalo's last three games due to the flu, but appears to be healthy and ready to go against Dallas. Prior to getting sick, the netminder has snagged just two wins in his previous six starts in which he posted a .921 save percentage. On the year, the 25-year-old has struggled, but will likely continue to receive the bulk of the starts over Anders Nilsson, who has failed to capitalize on Lehner's absences.