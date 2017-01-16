Lehner saved 31 of 32 shots during Monday's win over Dallas.

After missing three games with the flu, Lehner showed no ill-effects Monday. He's posted a .923 save percentage through 49 games with the Sabres, which is both an excellent mark and a valuable virtual contribution. So, even though Lehner has been mediocre in the wins and GAA columns, he's a fringe No. 2 goalie in most seasonal settings. Additionally, the 25-year-old goalie is just entering his prime behind an improving team, so his value is on the rise in keeper/dynasty leagues.