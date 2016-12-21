Lehner stopped 36 of 39 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Panthers.

It looked like he was headed for victory after Rasmus Ristolainen put the Sabres up 3-2 with 7:41 remaining, but Lehner allowed the game-tying goal to Nick Bjugstad less than four minutes later. He then failed to stop either of the Panthers' shootout attempts, making for a rather sudden ending. Nonetheless, Lehner's been strong in net again this year, posting a .921 save mark -- he just needs some more help from his teammates.