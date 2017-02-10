Lehner made 39 stops Thursday against Anaheim, but he also allowed four goals en route to a 5-2 loss.

He did solid work, considering his team got outshot 44-26, but Lehner continues to have trouble picking up wins on a consistent basis. He's just 1-2-1 over his last three starts despite a 1.99 GAA and .951 save percentage, so the Sabres really need to pick it up on offense to help their goalie out.

