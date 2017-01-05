Sabres' Ryan O'Reilly: Cleared by doctors, will play Thursday

O'Reilly (appendectomy) will suit up against the Blackhawks on Thursday, Paul Hamilton of WGR 500 reports.

O'Reilly practiced Wednesday and will return to the ice less than two weeks after an emergency appendectomy during the Christmas break. Although he skated on the third line, he's expected to log heavy minutes and remains on the first power-play unit. The Sabres will lean on him heavily against a Blackhawks team that has a lot of firepower, and will likely be matched up against Patrick Kane's line. Fantasy owners should start O'Reilly as their normally would.