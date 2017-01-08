Sabres' Ryan O'Reilly: Four points in two games since return from injury

O'Reilly scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Jets.

O'Reilly has returned from injury with a bang -- he has four points, including three assists, in his last two games. He now has nine points, including eight helpers, in his last 10 and 22 points in 29. Get O'Reilly back into your lineup fast.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola