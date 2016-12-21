Sabres' Ryan O'Reilly: Gets back on track with power-play assist

O'Reilly assisted on Sam Reinhart's power-play goal in the second period in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to Florida.

O'Reilly was on a two-game slide prior to the game against Florida, failing to register a single point and finishing with just five shots in total despite skating more than 20 minutes per game. With 18 points in 25 games, O'Reilly is on pace to finish with yet another 50-point season, but that'd be a drop from the 60 points he scored last year. However, he remains the team's most consistent player, averaging 21:43 of ice time and 3:16 on the power play, nearly identical numbers to last year. With his multi-position eligibility in most leagues, O'Reilly is a highly valuable fantasy player who's worth starting on most nights. He also has a favorable match Thursday against Carolina.