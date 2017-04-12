Sabres' Ryan O'Reilly: Heads to World Championships

O'Reilly has answered the call and will represent Canada at the World Championships, The Buffalo News reports.

This will be the fourth appearance for O'Reilly at the Worlds, and he will likely be the team's third-line center behind Mark Scheifele and Claude Giroux. He was an injury replacement for Canada at the World Cup, and despite failing to register a point in six games, O'Reilly was one of the team's most reliable two-way players. He'll assume a similar role under Team Canada head coach Jon Cooper.

