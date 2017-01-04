Sabres' Ryan O'Reilly: Listed on IR
O'Reilly (appendectomy) is on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
This may be more of a semantics move by the Sabres, as they needed to make room on the roster with the recall of Taylor Fedun from the minors and O'Reilly is technically already eligible to return from IR anyway. It's still unclear when the veteran pivot will be able to return to action following his appendectomy, but hopefully, for the Sabres and fantasy owners alike, it's soon.
