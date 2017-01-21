Sabres' Ryan O'Reilly: Notches another multi-point showing

O'Reilly scored a goal and added an assist during Friday's win over the Red Wings.

It was O'Reilly's fourth two-point showing in January, and the pivot is now up to nine goals, 27 points and 105 shots through 35 games. While he's a solid scorer, there isn't much production in some of the peripheral categories, as the 25-year-old pivot has just six PIM and six hits all season. Still, in the heart of his prime and locked into a top offensive role, O'Reilly's one of the more reliable secondary contributors in both the real and virtual game.

