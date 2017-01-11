Sabres' Ryan O'Reilly: Notches third straight two-point game

O'Reilly collected a pair of assists (one on the power play) and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 4-1 victory over the Flyers.

As usual, he led all Buffalo forwards in ice time, skating 22:38 in this one after clearing a whopping 24 minutes in Saturday's game. O'Reilly has turned on the jets since coming back from a four-game absence due to an appendectomy, as he's now posted three consecutive two-point efforts. Even with the time he's missed to injury, if O'Reilly can stay healthy for the rest of the campaign, another 60-point season isn't out of the question.