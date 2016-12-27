Sabres' Ryan O'Reilly: Out indefinitely following appendectomy
O'Reilly is recovering from an appendectomy performed over the holiday break and currently has no timetable for his return.
With 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists), O'Reilly is the fourth-highest scorer on a Sabres team currently sitting in the basement of the Atlantic Division standings. His absence leaves a gaping hole on the power play as well, as he had been manning the left wing on the top man-advantage unit with 10 points in that special teams situation this year. At the time of this writing, the Sabres have yet to call up a reinforcement to patch the lines without O'Reilly in tow.
More News
-
Sabres' Ryan O'Reilly: Gets back on track with power-play assist•
-
Sabres' Ryan O'Reilly: Turns game around with two helpers•
-
Sabres' Ryan O'Reilly: Racks up three points in victory over Sens•
-
Sabres' Ryan O'Reilly: Ready to roll Wednesday•
-
Sabres' Ryan O'Reilly: No apparent limitations in morning skate•
-
Sabres' Ryan O'Reilly: Out of lineup Monday•