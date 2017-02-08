Sabres' Ryan O'Reilly: Powers comeback with two third-period points

O'Reilly picked up a power-play goal and an assist in the third period of Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win against San Jose.

He was instrumental in Buffalo's comeback from a 4-1 deficit -- O'Reilly's goal at 9:03 of the final frame made it 4-2, and his helper came on Kyle Okposo's game-tying tally 3:28 later. O'Reilly had been a bit cool lately, netting just two points in his past six games, but you can't keep the guy down for long. The time he's missed to injury will most likely keep him from hitting 60 points again, but that doesn't change the fact that O'Reilly is playing perhaps the best hockey of his career.