Sabres' Ryan O'Reilly: Two assists in return

O'Reilly (appendectomy) dished out a pair of power-play helpers in his return Thursday in Chicago.

O'Reilly immediately contributed in his first game since Dec. 23, assisting on power-play goals by Kyle Okposo and Jack Eichel. While the veteran center continues to skate on the third line at even strength, he plays a prominent role on the man advantage. Twelve of his 20 points in 28 games have come with the extra man.