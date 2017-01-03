Sabres' Ryan O'Reilly: Will not play Tuesday

O'Reilly (appendectomy) will not be available against the Rangers.

O'Reilly will miss his fourth straight game, and while there is no return date set, he's not expected to be out for long. Averaging 21:32 TOI per game with 18 points in 27 games this season, O'Reilly is undoubtedly Buffalo's top center, but in his absence Jack Eichel will have to assume more responsibilities.