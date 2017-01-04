Sabres' Ryan O'Reilly: Will play Thursday pending medical clearance

O'Reilly (appendectomy) practiced Wednesday and is a "good bet" to play Thursday against the Blackhawks, The Buffalo News reports.

O'Reilly still has to be cleared by doctors in order to play, but head coach Dan Bylsma said he looked fine at practice and took reps in his usual spot on the top power-play unit. O'Reilly is ahead of schedule, returning less than two weeks after having an emergency appendectomy on Christmas day. He leads all Sabres forwards with 21:32 of ice time per game and has scored 18 points in 27 games. His return now gives the Sabres plenty of depth down the middle with Jack Eichel, Sam Reinhart and Zemgus Girgensons serving as the other three centers. O'Reilly should be considered a game-day decision against Chicago, and if he plays should jump back into his No. 1 role right away.