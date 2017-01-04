Reinhart dished out two assists -- one on the power play -- and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.

The 21-year-old pivot saw his five-game point streak end in the Sabres' last game despite taking a season-high-tying five shots, but Reinhart got right back at it without missing a beat. He's got eight points over his last seven games now, with half of those coming on the power play. Check your waiver wire; if Reinhart's still available, his talent level and current production make him a must-add.